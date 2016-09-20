New M&S to open in Crawley tomorrow

A new M&S Foodhall is to open its doors for the first time in Crawley tomorrow (Wednesday).

Crawley mayor Raj Sharma will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the store - at the Acorn Retail Park off Betts Way roundabout in London Road, County Oak - opens at 10am.

Smyths Toys and supermarket Aldi are also planning to open stores at the retail park next month.

