Nursery garden a blooming success

Little gardeners at the Kiddi Caru day nursery in Burgess Hill have been planning the plants, flowers and vegetables they will be planting in the nursery’s outdoor area next year, spurred on after winning Burgess Hill in Bloom’s Best School award for the third year in a row.

Their winning garden included everything from tomato plants and sunflowers to marigolds and clematis, all of which the children grew with help from the nursery staff.

They even grew some plants from seeds, learning how to look after them until they were ready to be planted in the garden.

Gemma Burnett, nursery manager, explained: “The children love gardening so Burgess Hill in Bloom is a very exciting event in our calendar.

“Growing flowers and vegetables is such a rewarding experience for little ones, and for them to win an award for their efforts too is fantastic.

“They’re very much looking forward to getting started on next year’s garden design and seeing if they can win the judges’ recognition for the fourth year running!”

The nursery is opening its doors to existing and prospective parents this Saturday, September 17, from 10.30am until 1pm, inviting them to experience the nursery’s varied activities for babies and toddlers.

While it is usually the children who get to have all the fun, parents are being invited in to see what happens behind the scenes at the nursery on a normal day and join in, and there are plenty of activities for them to choose from.

For the under-2s there will be icing biscuits, story time, heuristic play and sensory experiences, while the over-2s will be able to take part in a music and movement session, create models with Play-Doh and try their hands at ICT and French.

In the nursery’s garden there will be water and sand play as well as bikes.

In addition, there will be a selection of sample menu treats for visitors to try, including cheese whirls, pizza and a variety of cakes and biscuits.

For further information about Kiddi Caru please visit the website at www.kiddicaru.com, find them on Facebook – www.facebook.com/Kiddicaru – or call 01444 257971.