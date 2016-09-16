Off-roading event to raise money for Rhino Ark

The UK Rhino Charge, a competitive off-roading event and sister to the world famous Rhino Charge in Kenya, takes place this Sunday, September 18 at Hook Farm, West Hoathly.

The money raised from this annual event will go towards projects funded by Rhino Ark in Kenya, whose work is supported by the Kenya Government in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

This fun filled day of off-roading action is open to all 4x4s and does not require a high level of experience to compete. Any well-equipped 4x4 and team can enter and often effective team work is more valuable than off road experience. Those without their own off road vehicle can compete in a borrowed car if they raise a minimum of £900.

The entrant who is awarded the UK Rhino Charge Victor Ludorum (a combination of competition performance and sponsorship raised) will be offered the last remaining entry in next year’s Kenyan Rhino Charge, which is already fully subscribed.

The night before the event UK Rhino Charge will be hosting a bring-your-own-food-barbecue and campfire. Competitors, organisers and Friends of Kenya in the UK are all welcome to attend.

For more information or to take part in this year’s UK Rhino Charge, visit: rhinocharge.co.ke or find UK Rhino Charge on Facebook.