Parkour training area to re-open in Crawley this week

An outdoor Parkour training area in Crawley - one of the few in the country - is to re-open on Wednesday following a re-vamp.

The training area in Breezehurst Drive, Bewbush, was the first to be built in the UK in 2009 and has since seen a growing number of supervised coaching sessions in Parkour - an exercise regime developed from military obstacle course training.

The Bewbush site - operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Crawley Borough Council - has undergone a number of improvements including the installation of new safety flooring and the upgrading of course obstacles.

Freedom Leisure and Crawley Borough Council have also worked with local youth leaders to form a group – Crawley Parkour – which oversees the coaching and development of Parkour at the facility, as well as in local schools via after-school clubs.

Freedom Leisure spokesman Dave Downey said: “Crawley is very lucky to have this Parkour facility because it not only helps to keep locals active, but also engages with youngsters and keeps them off the streets.”

And Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Parkour is a great way for people who are not into traditional sports and exercise to stay fit.

“There are not many Parkour facilities around and we’re fortunate to have one in Crawley.”

Sessions cost £5 and run subject to weather - until the end of September, before moving indoors to the gymnasium at K2 Crawley until next April.

Details are listed at www.facebook.com/crawleyparkour or by contacting dave.downey@freedom-leisure.co.uk