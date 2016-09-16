Plans for 67 new Burgess Hill homes near Tesco superstore

A developer is looking to build 67 new homes next to Burgess Hill’s Tesco superstore.

CALA Homes is preparing to submit a planning application to Mid Sussex District Council for land to the west of Hammonds Ridge and held an exhibition at Cyprus Hall last Tuesday.

Initial proposals for the site would see 36 flats and 21 houses built behind Selby Close with landscaping on the northern and western boundaries.

There would be two separate access points from the site to Hammonds Ridge, one to the south-west and the other from the north-east of the site.

Meanwhile a total of 140 parking spaces are proposed including 13 spaces for visitors.

The developer describes how the site is currently unmanaged and ‘as a result is overgrown and unkempt’.

An informal path through the site from Hammonds Ridge to the Tesco superstore would be retained.

According to the presentation boards: “The design of the development has been informed by the character and appearance of the surrounding area as well as a review of relevant policy requirements. The proposed buildings in terms of their scale and mass are appropriate and sympathetic to the neighbouring amenity with material finishes such as brick, render and tile hanging used to respect the local vernacular.

“Architectural features such as dormers, brick detailing, varying roof forms and porches along with the use of soft landscaping and planting, allows the scheme to integrate positively into its surroundings whilst also allowing the site to establish an individual character and sense of place.

To view plans and submit feedback visit www.cala.co.uk/burgesshill

Responses can also be emailed to the developer at southconsultation@cala.co.uk

What do you think of proposals? Email middy.news@jpress.co.uk

