Police appeal to find vulnerable missing pensioner

Police are calling for information about the whereabouts of a 79-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing.

Police are concerned about the welfare of 79-year-old Geoffrey Davis from Copthorne after he did not return home yesterday.

We are concerned about Geoffrey because he has dementia and this is out of character for him Inspector Andy Sanford

Mr Davis was last seen leaving his address in Pembley Green yesterday at 6.15pm to go for his usual half-hour walk, from which he did not return. Police believe he may have travelled to the East Grinstead area.

Police have described him as white, 5’ 10”, of medium build and bald.

They say he was last seen wearing a blue rain hat, red jacket, grey trousers and a striped shirt. He was also carrying a blue umbrella.

Inspector Andy Sanford said: “We are concerned about Geoffrey because he has dementia and this is out of character for him. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is ok.”

If you see Geoffrey or have any information about his whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1461 of 28/ 08. If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention please call 999 immediately.

