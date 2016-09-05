Police seek witnesses to head-on collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two cars in East Grinstead.

The collision took place on the A264 Holtye Road, East Grinstead at around 2.25pm on Friday.

According to police, the driver of a red Daihatsu, a 62-year-old woman from Cranbrook, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where she remains.

The driver of a grey Kia, a 44-year-old woman from Tonbridge, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution but has since been discharged, police said. They added that this was also the case for her passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Tonbridge.

The road was closed until around 8.30pm on Friday for recovery work.

PC Chris Welsh from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Both cars involved were travelling in opposite directions on Holtye Road before the head-on collision. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw either of the cars immediately beforehand.

“If you were in the area and have any information that could help, please emailcollision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Hartford.”

