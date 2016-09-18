Quiz night in aid of charity for donkeys

The Woolpack pub in Burgess Hill is hosting their second quiz night for Wivelsfield-based Safe Haven for Donkeys in the Holy Land on Tuesday, September 20.

The night will kick off at 8pm and entry is just £5 per person, which includes a light snack. Teams can be made up of up to six people.

There will also be a raffle and all proceeds from the event will go towards Safe Haven’s work with donkeys in desperate need across Israel and the Palestinian territories.

To book your team in, call Lance or Dee on 01444 245178, or just come along on the night.