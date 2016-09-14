Rail problems between Three Bridges and Brighton

Rail users are facing delays between Three Bridges and Brighton at the moment (Wednesday September 14).

A signalling problem between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath is causing delays of up to 15 minutes to journeys between Three Bridges and Brighton.

This is expected to continue until 3pm.

Southern customers are being told they can use Thameslink services between East Croydon via Balcombe and Brighton also Gatwick Express between London Victoria and Brighton via Gatwick Airport.