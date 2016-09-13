Rail service disruption as emergency services attend incident

There is currently disruption between Haywards Heath and Brighton stations owing to emergency services dealing with an incident in the Wivelsfield area.

Southern services between Haywards Heath and Brighton are currently suspended owing to the emergency services dealing with the incident.

Southern say that where available, Thameslink and Gatwick Express will accept valid Southern tickets over any reasonable route, however these services are also currently suspended between Haywards Heath and Brighton.

Bus replacement services are currently being arranged to operate between Brighton and Haywards Heath but are not expected to arrive at Brighton and Haywards Heath until 11.45am.