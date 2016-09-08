A road has been blocked following a crash involving a car and a motorbike this afternoon (Thursday September 8).

Emergency services were called to Hanlye Lane, in Cuckfield, at about 5.10pm.

Police said all involved were treated for minor injuries.

The road has been partially blocked at the Ardingly Road junction.

The incident is still being dealt with and delays are being reported in the area.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Road blocked after car and motorbike crash Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...