Sainsbury’s celebrates anniversary by supporting hospice

Sainsbury’s in Haywards Heath launched its charity appeal with St Peter & St James Hospice, naming it Charity of the Year in summer 2014 and running until May 2016.

During that time, Sainsbury’s contributed £20,647 to the hospice through a variety of activities.

To celebrate its 26th anniversary, the store is paying for three ‘Pay For A Day’ over the special weekend.

On Sunday September 11, Sainsbury’s will be celebrating 26 years since it opened at Bannister Way, Haywards Heath.

As a way of the store supporting its local community, the members of staff chose to use the money raised to cover the cost of three days of hospice care, from September 9 – 11.

It costs £7,200 to run all the hospice services each day and through ‘Pay For A Day’ the store can mark its anniversary in a special way where all the staff and customers can see what a difference the fundraising has made to a local charity.

Carolyn Robinson, donor relationship manager, said: “We have so much enjoyed working with Sainsbury’s over the last two years.

“Their commitment to the charity has been wonderful and helped provide much-needed funds for the hospice.

“To fund three whole days at the hospice is a fantastic achievement and on behalf of the hospice, I would like to thank all the staff and customers for their support.”

Rafe Overy, Sainsbury’s manager, said: “For the last two years, Sainsbury’s and St Peter & St James Hospice have had a fantastic partnership.

“I want to say a big thank you to our customers for their generosity and to the staff who did so much in their own time. I wish the hospice every success for the future.”