See free movie screenings in Crawley High Street

Free cinema screenings will be held in Crawley High Street.

Eighties classic Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis, will be showing on Friday September 16.

And on Saturday September 17 hit musical Chicago will be on the big screen.

Both films will start at 8pm.

A council spokesman said: “They’re aimed at families but parental guidance is advised. Chicago was 12A when released in 2002 and Top Gun was 15 in 1986. Bring your picnic blankets and settle down for some classic cinema. Free popcorn will be available on both evenings while stocks last.

“Limited chairs will be provided on a first come, first served basis.”

Councillor Peter Smith said: “We’ve shown films in the High Street before and they have proved very popular so we’re bringing it back by popular demand.

“The High Street is vibrant in the evening and these films will help to attract even more people to the area.

“I’d also like to thank all of the local businesses who have helped us to promote our outdoor cinema event.”

