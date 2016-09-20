Societies from across county to take part in procession

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society (BHBS) is holding their annual torchlight procession, bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, September 24.

At 6.40pm there will be a procession from Cyprus Road car park to the war memorial for remembrance.

The first procession will start from Cyprus Road car park at 7.30pm and head along Crescent Way, Mill Road, Cyprus Road, Church Road (where the fire banners will be lit) and Station Road before a break in Silverdale Road.

The grand procession begins at 8.30pm in Station Road (where the fireworks banners will be lit) before heading along Church Road, Cyprus Road, Crescent Way, Civic Way, Lower Church Road, Royal George Road, Fairfield Road and Western Road, before ending at Fairfield Recreation Ground, where there will be a fireworks display and bonfire.

All timings are approximate.

This year there will be more than 30 visiting societies joining BHBS from all over Sussex with several marching bands and drumming groups and static fire poi to entertain the crowds.

All will be in costume to make the evening a real spectacle.

All the money raised during the street collections on the night will be shared between the Sussex Disability Football League, Hope in The Valley RDA, Time 4 Children and Evelina VIPs Transplant Sports Team.

For more information visit www.burgesshillbonfiresociety.co.uk or find Burgess Hill Bonfire Society on Facebook.