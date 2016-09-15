Sorrow of Crawley Bake-Off star

A Crawley TV Bake Off star has told of her sorrow at changes in store for the massively popular show.

Cathryn Dresser, from Pease Pottage, took to social media after it was announced that the Great British Bake-Off would be moving from the BBC to Channel Four - and programme lynchpins Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins would not be moving with them.

Cathryn, who was among contestants on Bake-Off in 2012, said on Twitter: “My #GBBO thoughts: wherever Mel, Sue, Paul and Mary are - is where Bake Off is at!”

And later she tweeted: “So we must utterly treasure the treasures that are Mel and Sue - whilst we have them - and keep the #GBBO faith”

After appearing on the show in 2012 Cathryn teamed up with fellow Crawley contestant Sarah-Jane Willis to launch a new business ‘Carry On Baking’. They went on to sell their wares at Horsham Market.