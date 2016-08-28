‘Spectacular’ displays radiate at village show

More people entered the Horsted Keynes Produce and Craft Show this year and the village hall looked radiant with some spectacular produce.

Our lovely judges commented on the high standard in all the categories and we are very grateful to them for agreeing to judge the entries and for their enthusiasm and support.

Thank you to Linda Jones who kindly produced the teas and everyone who came to view the exhibits in the afternoon.

Although we would like to see more children participating in the show, those who entered this year had obviously worked exceptionally hard to produce some very high quality exhibits and imaginative displays.

We would like to give a huge thank you to the Birch Grove Estate who most generously funded the cost of the show programmes and banner and have agreed to fund the cost of engraving the trophies.

We would also like to thank The High Weald Dairy, Bluebell Vineyard and Bluebell Railway for their generosity in donating raffle prizes and their constant support.

The results of the show and cup winners:

n Vegetable Section - Food for Thought Salver: 1st Simon Doherr, 2nd Dave Body, 3rd W Pollard

n Rose Section- Janis Leedham Trophy: 1st David Wilson, 2nd Anne Scott, 3rd Dave Thomas

n Sweet Pea Section- Selina Luckhurst Cup: 1st Mick Nesbitt, 2nd Peggy Body, 3rd Lorna Shimmen/Jeni Sharpe

n Flower Section- The Cinder Hill Cup: 1st Lorna Shimmen, 2nd Lizzie Lawton, 3rd Peggy Body

n Preserves Section- Sayers and Carter Cup: 1st Nikki King, 2nd Lizzie Lawton/David Wilson

n Meat Pie Section- Tony Maynard Trophy: 1st Jeni Sharpe, 2nd Jeanne Baker, 3rd Carole MacNaughton

n Baking Section- Brian Feeley Memorial Salver: 1st Jess Sharpe, 2nd Jackie Locker/Catherine Franklin

n Set Recipe- Christopher Floris Memorial Cup: 1st Kay MacNaughton, 2nd Catherine Franklin, 3rd Jeni Sharpe

n Wines and Beveridges Section- The Allen Family Trophy: 1st Jeni Sharpe, 2nd Nikki King, 3rd Jeanne Baker

n Handicraft Section- Dean Edwards Cup: 1st Catherine Franklin, 2nd Carole MacNaughton/Karen Griffiths

n Painting Section- Mick Nesbitt Cup: 1st Carole MacNaughton, 2nd Peggy Body, 3rd Helena Griffiths

n Photography Section- David Wilson Shield: 1st Nikki King/Cassie Fearn, 3rd Jess Sharpe

n Under 7’s Rixons Orchard Cup: 1st Amelia Howes, 2nd Florence Fearn-Hughes, 3rd Elliot MacNaughton

n 8-11 years HK Stores Trophy: 1st Lily Annis

n Birch Grove Tallest Sunflower (children): Sophie Horwood

n Birch Grove Miniature Garden (children): Amelia Howes

n Most Points in Horticultural Section winning a load of manure: Simon Doherr

n Best first timer: Simon Doherr

n George Evans memorial Trophy for best horticultural display: 1st Dave Body, 2nd Lorna Shimmen, 3rd Dave Body

n Victor Ludorum The Mill Cup: 1st Simon Doherr ,2nd Lorna Shimmen, 3rd Lizzie Lawton

Congratulations to everyone and we will look forward to seeing you all again at next year’s Show.