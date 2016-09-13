Sports day fun at care home

Residents and staff at Summerlands residential home in Lindfield got into the spirit of the 2016 Olympics as they held their very own sports day.

At Summerlands, age is just a number and residents really showed the staff how it is done!

Residents tried their hand at the javelin, egg and spoon race, and even the shot put. All the residents really enjoyed watching the staff compete against one another in races including the sack race, three legged race, and even the wheelbarrow race!

The family atmosphere at shone through as residents and staff supported and encouraged each other, and worked together as the team that they are.

The sports day was followed by Mocktails and ice creams on the patio, and a buffet enjoyed by all. Residents even went back to their youth and had a game of hook a duck, just like at the fayre. The day was a big success and part of the warm and friendly environment created at Summerlands.