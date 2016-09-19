Teenager’s tragic death inspires a mum to highlight the signs of suicide

The tragic death of a teenage boy who was hit by a train at Wivelsfield has inspired a mum to raise funds to highlight the signs of suicide.

Sally Lilley, from Burgess Hill, is running 100 miles - a marathon a week - to raise money for The Ollie - One Life Lost Is Enough - Foundation.

The foundation was started this year by three parents who have lost their children to suicide. Among them is Chris Sibley, father of ‘TJ’ Sibley, from Hassocks, who was killed at Wivelsfield Station in July 2014.

TJ had earlier walked Sally’s daughter Eden safely home as she was on crutches after breaking her leg. Sally was touched that TJ had made sure Eden was safe before sadly taking his own life.

Sally, 48, is doing most of her fundraising running around The Green Circle route in Burgess Hill, but also at parkruns in Tilgate, Crawley, and three of them in Clermont, Florida.

She also undertook a 10k run in the New Forest marathon last weekend and will be taking part in another 10k run in East Grinstead on September 25.

Donations raised go to deliver SafeTalk - suicide alertness training - and ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) to adults working with young people so they can identify the early signs of suicidal thoughts and get them further help. Donations can be made through Sally’s page: Givey.com/sallyannlilley100mile