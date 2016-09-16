Tesco’s witty response to customer’s complaint

A supermarket chain has shown every little helps when it comes to customer care after making a Southwater man’s day with its witty response to a complaint.

Ben Charman messaged national retailer Tesco on Facebook after he and girlfriend Rosie Bellwood claimed they found an issue with one of its product’s.

custard doughnuts in Jam packet oJkz5JYZ_cL0_dx_7OBz

The pair bought multiple packs of Tesco jam doughnuts from its store in Broadbridge Heath.

After opening them the couple claimed they contained custard doughnuts instead of the sugary treats they were after.

Ben took up the issue with Tesco, using movie comparisons to emphasise his disappointment.

The 22-year-old wrote: “Every time we have reached the section of many splendor, we have found custard doughnuts, apple doughnuts but no jam. It was more disappointing than the 2011 Green Lantern movie.

“My dearest took an ever hopeful trip to our local store today (September 15) in the hope that you finally have these magical, bakery goodness. Can you imagine the delight on her face when the glow of red packaging shone upon her.

“She bought a pack immediately and raced home to devour the first of many sugary treats. This is where our problem arises.

“A custard doughnut had found its way into the jam packet.

“She discarded this minor fault, and delved into a second only to be greeted by the same horror. We were willing to forgive, surely this must be a simple mistake, she thought. But this wasn’t a simple mistake, it was unforgivable. Similar to the time Anthony Horowitz’s Stormbreaker was converted to the big screen, starring Jimmy Carr.

“We re-entered your store this evening to grab a second packet, and I was praying for your safety that you had redeemed yourself, like Alex Pettyfer had when he entered the world of Magic Mike.

“I tasted the first one. As I chewed, I slowly lost my faith in your store as I too could taste the dreaded custard.

“We now have a sad household, which does no-one any favours. Just ask Grumpy’s six brothers.”

But the response Ben got from the supermarket was not the one he was expecting.

Rhys, of customer care at Tesco, replied, sticking to the theme of movie comparisons.

He said: “As Rohan answered Gondor’s call for aid in the Return of the King, so too do I answer yours.

“I’m sorry to hear that your quest for jammy goodness has resulted only in horror, much like the attempt to convert Resident Evil to the big screen.

“As a doughnut lover myself, I can understand the frustration of finding custard amongst jam, twice no less.”

“We will make a full log of this on our central system to be reviewed for future reference and I will also be happy to arrange a refund with something extra as you’ve had to endure this not once, but twice.”

Ben said: “I was quite surprised at how quickly they got back to me. “When I read it, it just made my day.

“It was a great effort from the customer support to team to reply in such jest, it was brilliant to see.”

