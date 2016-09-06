Thieves steal £20,000 statue from National Trust garden

Police are appealing for the return of a valuable statue which was stolen from Nymans Gardens in Handcross.

The 5-foot lead statue of a shepherd boy - worth £20,000 - was taken from the National Trust property on Thursday (September 1) at around 1am. Police say they believe it was loaded on to the back of a vehicle which drove off northwards.

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl both from Crawley have been arrested on suspicion of theft and released on bail until October 14.

PC Ben Gould said: “This is a valuable statue which we have not been able to find. If you know where it is or have any information, please contact us.”

Email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 48 of 1/9.