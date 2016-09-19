TRAFFIC NEWS: One lane blocked on A24 northbound

A lane has been blocked on A24 Worthing Road northbound near Buckbarn crossroads.

West Sussex Police confirmed that a car went into a ditch at 5.40am this morning (September 19).

No injuries have been reported and no request to remove the car has been made, police have said.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.