TRAFFIC UPDATE: Broken-down horsebox blocks road

A road is blocked in Broadfield at the Tolgate Hill Roundabout due to a broken down horsebox.

Police were called at 14.46 with a report that a very large horsebox with six horses inside had come to a standstill.

Officers were dispatched and are currently trying to clear the road and get the horses transported away safely.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.