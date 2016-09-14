TRAFFIC UPDATE: M23 southbound slowed by car fire

Traffic on the M23 southbound has been affected following a car fire.

Fire and rescue services were called at 4.28pm to a car fire on the hard shoulder which was slowing traffic between M25 junction 7 and M23 junction 9.

Two fire engines were dispacted to deal with the incident and the fire has now been put out.

There were no injuries and the vehicle has now been recovered, but traffic may still be affected.

