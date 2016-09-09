UPDATE: Air ambulance called to ‘serious’ accident on A24

An air ambulance was called to assist at an accident on the A24 Horsham Road at Kingsfold just after 6am this morning.

A car driver was subsequently taken to St George’s hospital in London by road, according to paramedic reports.

The road has been closed following the ‘serious’ incident between Rusper Road and Marches Road while investigation work is carried out, travel reports indicate.

Traffic is delayed in both directions from the Clark’s Green roundabout to the Marches Road junction.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

