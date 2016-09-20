UPDATE: Man stabbed during attack in Horsham

A man received stab wounds during an attack in a Horsham street last night, say police.

Officers say they were called to reports of a fight in Park Terrace East near a car park in adjacent Burnham Place at around 7.40pm on Monday (September 19).

They found a 31-year old local man who had suffered several stab wounds to his leg and buttock, as well as a head wound from what police describe as ‘a blunt instrument’.

An air ambulance attended but the victim was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he was treated for his injuries and discharged later the same evening.

Polie say no arrests have been made at present but enquiries are continuing to trace two men suspected of having been involved.

Said a spokesman: “We believe that all three men are known to each other.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to contact Sussex Police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1400 of 19/09.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-org.uk).