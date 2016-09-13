UPDATE: Road partially blocked after accident in East Grinstead

A road in East Grinstead was partially blocked following an accident earlier this morning (Tuesday September 13).

Dorset Avenue in East Grinstead was partially blocked at the A22 London Road junction.

Reports are that the incident involved a car and a cyclist.

The area has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.

