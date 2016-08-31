UPDATE: Road reopens after 10-vehicle M23 crash

A ten car collision which caused travel chaos on the M23 northbound has been cleared.

The accident occurred earlier today (August 31).

The road has now been reopened. Sussex Police tweeted: “Lane now open following multi-vehicle collision at J9 M23/M25 - minor injuries reported - thank you for your patience.”

