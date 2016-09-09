UPDATE: Seven crews battling blaze at village pet shop

Seven fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a pet shop in Hurstpierpoint.

Crews were called to High Street at about 2.50pm this afternoon.

Crews at the scene of the fire in Hurstpierpoint

The blaze is believed to have started on the ground floor of the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We do not believe there is any risk to life.

“However, the fire has proved difficult to access, having started, we believe, in a ground floor shop before spreading through a flat roof void at the rear of the property.”

Part of the High Street remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

