Warning over ‘contaminated cheese’ in local shops

A warning has gone out to shoppers that contaminated cheese products may be on sale in local stores.

The alert is being sounded by Horsham District Council which says that the cheese products - which could contain potentially deadly bacteria - may be available for sale in the district.

Testing of products produced by Errington Cheese Ltd in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, have shown that they may be contaminated with harmful bacteria, including E. coli O157.

Infections caused by this organism can be ‘very serious’, says Horsham Council.

Symptoms include abdominal pain and bloody diarrhoea, which in some cases can lead to kidney failure or, more rarely, death.

All seven of the business’ cheese brands have been implicated, namely Lanark Blue, Lank White, Dunsyre Blue, Dunsyre Baby, Maisie’s Kebbuck, a hard cow’s milk cheese, Cora Linn, a hard sheep’s milk cheese and Sir Lancelot. The withdrawal includes all batch codes, pack sizes, and use-by dates.

A council spokesperson said: “Although there is no indication that any of the affected cheeses have been supplied directly to shops or restaurants in the Horsham district, a number of businesses and wholesalers who did, have been identified in neighbouring areas, and therefore local retailers and caterers may have received contaminated stock.

“Products from this manufacturer must not be used or displayed for sale, and the council’s environmental health team should be contacted in such cases.

“Members of public who may have purchased these cheeses are being told not to consume them and again contact the council’s environmental health team, or if you believe you may have eaten some and now feel unwell, you should speak to your GP for advice.”

Further information regarding this incident can be obtained by calling 01403 215 453 or via publichealth.licensing@horsham.gov.uk.