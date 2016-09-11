WEATHER: Sunshine with showers forecast for Sussex

Today’s warm weather looks set to continue across the county, with blazing sunshine on Tuesday giving way to rain later in the week.

A cloudy but warm weather is forecast for Sussex tomorrow with the exception of some rainy spells towards the west coast on Monday morning.

Tuesday will see temperatures soar to as high as 28 degrees in parts of Sussex, with the hot weather continuing to Wednesday at a slightly cooler 24 degrees.

The bright sunshine will give way to rain on Thursday and Friday, but minimum temperatures are expected to stay a summery 18 degrees during the day.

Sussex should see the sun return for the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday cloudy but dry.

