Widow pays tribute to ‘incredible individual’ who died in traffic collision

The widow of a man who died in a traffic collision has paid tribute to him, describing him as an ‘incredible individual’ and ‘a great inspiration to many’.

Paul Nash, 47, from Rustington, was riding his black Triumph motorcycle at about 2.10pm on Sunday, August 21 when he was in collision with a white Nissan Qashqai on the A2037 Shoreham Road, in Henfield, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was an incredible individual who was a friend to so many people, and he touched so many lives in so many different ways Paul Nash’s wife Kim

Paul leaves behind wife Kim, 40, sons Danny, 25, and Bailey, 19, parents Rose and Alun, and siblings Coral and Andrew.

He worked for Diageo, a consumer goods company, since 2000 and met Kim that same year.

The couple tied the knot on the Greek island of Rhodes – in the company of close friends and family – in 2009.

Kim said: “That was one of the best days of our lives, and one that I’ll always cherish. Paul was a terrific father to his two boys and a wonderful husband.

“Paul worked for Diageo from 2000, where he met some fantastic people and was a great inspiration to many with the love, energy and enthusiasm he had for his work.

“He was an incredible individual who was a friend to so many people, and he touched so many lives in so many different ways.

“He was fun-loving, full of life and just great to be around. He always put others first and he will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.”

Paul grew up in the Northamptonshire villages of Yardley Gobion and Greens Norton, and attended both Sponne School and the former Kingsbrook School, in Towcester.

He joined the Navy in 1985 at the age of 17, and after several years of service left to have his two sons Danny and Bailey.

He then moved to Brighton where he jointly managed The Cricketers in Black Lion Street – one of the oldest pubs in the city – with his brother Andy. It was there he meet his best friend Dave, who was referred to as ‘Dave the doorman’, who always looked out for Paul in the years thereafter, his family said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or either of the vehicles in the area in the moments leading up to the crash, is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Alderstone.

