Work to clean water mains in Haywards Heath

Work is to be carried out next week to clean water mains in west Haywards Heath to safeguard the quality of drinking water.

South East Water will start the work on Monday (September 19) as part of ongoing maintenance on the company’s underground mains.

The process, known as flushing, involves directing water through the pipes quickly to draw sediment deposits – such as iron and manganese – out of the network. This is to remove naturally-occurring, harmless deposits which build up over time.

A spokesman said: “While these naturally-occurring deposits are not harmful, they can cause temporary discoloured water.”

South East Water’s distribution manager Michael Phillips said: “Flushing our water mains from the start to finish of our network – from our service reservoirs, which store fully treated drinking water, to the point at which it supplies our customers – is a very effective way of cleaning the inside of our water mains.

“Once the water reaches its journey’s end, the flushed water containing these deposits is directed into the drains to be recycled.

“We appreciate customers may have concerns about this water appearing to run to waste, but we only draw through our pipes as much as we need, and stop flushing once we can see the whole system is running crystal clear as usual.

“During the flushing process customers may notice a reduction in water pressure, and possibly some discolouration, but this is temporary and can be solved by running the kitchen tap until the water runs clear.”

You can find out more at southeastwater.co.uk/westhaywardsheath