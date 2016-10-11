Long serving Lindfield care home worker up for two awards

A senior care assistant at a Lindfield care home has been shortlisted for two care awards.

Doreen Knight, who has been working at Walstead Place Care Home in Scaynes Hill Road for 29 years, is one of just five carers across the UK to be called for an interview for the prestigious title of Carer of the Year in the National Care Awards.

Doreen is also a finalist in the Care Home Worker Award for West Sussex Partners in Care 2016 accolades, and will find out the outcome at an awards lunch at Arundel Wetlands Centre on Tuesday (October 18). The National Care Awards follow next month.

Jacquie Ferguson, home manager at Walstead Place, said: “We are immensely proud that Doreen has been recognised for her great skills as a carer both locally and nationally.

“Our residents love Doreen and really benefit from her lively presence. When she is on duty nothing is too much trouble and each and every one of our residents is special to her.

“She is also a good mentor to junior colleagues, teaching them the best way to carry out their duties.

“As part of the activities team, Doreen can often be seen dressing up to bring joy and laughter to our residents.

“She stops at nothing to ensure they enjoy themselves and have many interactive experiences.”

Promoted to senior care assistant 12 years ago, Doreen loves looking after the 44 elderly residents.

Her job encompasses a wide range of duties including participating in the resident activity programme, assisting residents with meals and completing care records.