Long-serving parish clerk awarded British Empire Medal

Devotion to duty has earned Mary Holman an honour from Her Majesty The Queen.

She was this week presented with the British Empire Medal for services to the community in Ditchling.

Clerk to Ditchling Parish Council for more than 37 years, and for part of that time clerk to Hurstpierpoint as well, Mrs Holman served 17 chairmen and helped local residents bring about many changes and developments in the village.

She received her medal from the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Peter Field, on behalf of The Queen.

Mrs Holman was among four special county volunteers attending the investiture ceremony at Brighton Town Hall on Tuesday, November 21.

The other British Empire Medal recipients were Beatrice Frost, for services to UK national heritage; Amanda Scales, for services to adult learning and skills; and Ruth Tomkins, for charitable services to people with dementia and their carers.

Speaking after the ceremony the Lord Lieutenant said: “It is always a pleasure to recognise volunteers who do so much for our county. These are four special individuals who have given many years devoted service to volunteering within our county and I am so pleased they have been nationally recognised for their contribution.”