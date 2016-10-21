Longest serving employee retires

The longest serving employee at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks has retired at the age of 69.

Michael Stevenson, of Haywards Heath, has worked at the site for an amazing 42 years.

Michael, who suffers from learning and speech difficulties, started work in the original garden centre in 1974, long before it was purchased by the Tate family.

Garden centre manager Mark Hillyard says: “Michael has been a favourite among customers and employees for some years.

“He is a gentle soul and has always been very polite and thoughtful to everyone.

“His difficulties were never an issue. He was a part of the business for such a long time, he shall certainly be missed.”

Contributed by South Downs Nurseries

