Lots to see and do at Lindfield Arts Festival

Lindfield Arts Festival kicks off on Friday (September 8) and is set to be a fun weekend.

It starts with a preview evening for sponsors of the festival at 6.30pm in The Bent Arms, which is invitation only.

There are lots of drama workshops for children happening over the weekend

In the same room will be the Silhouette Show’s performance – a three-part vocal harmony group, who will be paying trubute to the music of the 40s and 60s.

People can book tickets to see them online at www.lindfieldartsfestival.com as well as other events.

Tickets can be collected from the box office at SWALK.

In Lindfield United Reformed Church (URC) on Saturday there will be a crafts market from 10am until 4.30pm.

An art exhibition in Lindfield’s Primary Academy’s sports hall is happening on Saturday, from 10am to 5pm, and on Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

There are lots of drama workshops happening over the weekend, including Susie Leppard’s workshops on Saturday.

Her first one is for ages five to eight and is at 10am in the URC.

Her second is for ages eight to 11 and is at 11am, also in the URC.

The High Street will be closed from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and bus routes will be diverted by Hickmans Lane.

To see all events visit www.lindfieldartsfestival.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.