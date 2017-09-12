Loved Sussex gardens to reopen to public after 7 years of closure

What was an overgrown area has now been restored to its former beauty.

Leonardslee Gardens, which closed in 2010, will reopen to members of the public on March 1, 2018.

Investment in the West Sussex garden will see an upgrade on their listed buildings which will welcome a restaurant area.

Facilities for families, such as climbing frames, will be installed too.

Adam Streeter, general manager of the gardens, says he is excited to officially open to members of the public.

He said: “It is amazing to learn about how many people love the gardens when they were open before so we are very excited for March.

Between now and the next four or five years we will be investing in many areas. Every month something will be different. Now is a great opportunity to see the progress of the site.”