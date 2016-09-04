M23 blocked near Gatwick after collision involving car and motorbike

The M23 is blocked northbound near Gatwick Airport after a car and a motorbike were involved in a collision this afternoon (Sunday).

The road is blocked northbound between Junction 9 (Gatwick Airport) and Junction 8 because of the accident at around 4pm.

There is congestion to as far as Crawley with severe delays in the surronding area.

Emergency services are at the scene.

