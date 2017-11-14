Maintaining healthy teeth for life

A dental group are determined to reduce sugar consumption among the young people of Burgess Hill ultimately delaying or preventing tooth decay.

Gateway Dental, of Station Road, Burgess Hill, have been delivering presentations on the importance of taking care of teeth to children at local schools.

Working with the West Sussex County Council’s Public Health team they have provided supportive health promotion materials to facilitate this.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health, says it is good to see something happening to raise the importance of taking care of teeth.

She said: “It is wonderful to see one of our local dental practices actively going out to schools to help them to understand the importance of looking after their teeth.

“This will add to the work we have already done to reduce the amount of sugar in primary school meals by 65 per cent over the past three years.

Figures for the 2015-16 financial year show there more than 3,000 hospital admissions for under 18s needing tooth extractions.

The cabinet member added: “A massive well done to Gateway Dental and all the children who have taken part in their visits to schools.”

For further information on healthy alternatives and advice visit: www.nhs.uk/change4life