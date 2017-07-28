Maisie to the rescue ... Hero pooch runs mile to raise alarm for injured owner

Horsham’s very own Lassie was the hero of the hour when she ran a mile in scorching temperatures to fetch help for her stricken owner.

Three-year-old Jack Russell Maisie darted through streets and across fields as she went to raise the alarm after her owner, Judy Cable, was left with severe injuries following a collision with a cyclist.

The pair were out for a walk in Crawley Road when the crash took place.

Judy smashed her head on the pavement and was left with a fractured skull.

She let go of the lead as she fell and that’s when Maisie sprung into action.

The courageous pooch ran down Bostock Avenue, across the Roffey cricket pitches and through a couple of back roads to get to Judy’s daughter’s house in Farhalls Crescent.

Her daughter, Madeline Maddison, panicked when she spotted Maisie with her lead on alone outside her front door.

She said: “We had just finished our dinner and we saw something run past the window. We thought it was a cat.

“We went outside and found it was Maisie. Obviously we started to panic a bit because she had her lead on and we knew something had happened.”

Her son Ryan tried to get hold of his grandmother but she didn’t pick up her phone.

He took Maisie to try and find her on foot while Madeline jumped in the car and searched the neighbourhood.

“I think it was one of the hottest days in June,” she said. “I drove up Bostock Avenue and saw there were loads of people crowded there.”

She said there were lots of people helping her mother and some had even brought out umbrellas and water to protect her in the heat.

The cyclist had also stayed to help.

Judy’s husband Chris had been at the nearby allotment when the accident took place.

He immediately rushed to the scene and as soon as he arrived he saw Ryan with Maisie.

He described the talented terrier as a ‘little star’ after hearing what she had done.

He said: “I am that proud of her my chest is bursting.

“I get very emotional telling people what she has done.”

Madeline praised the clever canine for coming straight to her house after realising Judy’s home was empty with Chris out at the allotment.

She said: “We couldn’t believe it when she turned up. She could have quite easily gone back home but she knew the house was empty.

“To think how far she had to run it’s quite amazing really what she has done.

“If it wasn’t for Maisie we probably wouldn’t have found out until we had got a call from the hospital.”

Judy was rushed to hospital where she was treated for a fractured skull and a bleed on her brain.

She spent three days in hospital but is now home and on the mend.

She said she wanted to thank everyone who helped her on the day.

