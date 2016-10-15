Major fire in Wisborough Green

Firefighters tackled a major fire at a home in Wisborough Green in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, October 15).

The blaze broke out at 2am, spreading through the premises in Petworth Road, as well as a garage and oil tank.

Firefighters from Burgess Hill and Petworth fire stations were the first on the scene and were later joined by two firefighting appliances from Horsham.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service control unit, two Land Rovers and a fire officer were also on the scene.

Firefighters were stood down just before 5am.

A spokesperson for WSFRS said an estimated twenty percent of the property had been damaged in the blaze, along with eighty percent of the garage.

She added that the fire had started accidentally.

