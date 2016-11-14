Major store offers free gifts to its first 50 customers

Major homewares store Dunelm is offering a free gift to the first 50 customers through the doors of its new branch when it opens in Horsham next Tuesday.

The store - on the site of the former Beales shop in The Forum - will be officially opened by Horsham Distirct Council chairman Christian Mitchell at 9am on November 22.

Representatives from Dunelm’s new charity partner Home Start UK will cut the opening ribbon and singers from Cantatrice Voices choir will be performing before and after the ribbon cutting.

Store manager Tom Sowry said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming our Horsham neighbours to our opening event on Tuesday.

“The opening promises to be a great day with lots of exciting activities planned for guests. We really hope the community will pop in to see its shiny new neighbor and enjoy the festivities.”

The store will include a Pausa Café for customers, offering tea, coffee, cold drinks, sweet treats and lunches.

More than 20,000 home furnishing and garden products will be on offer. Dunelm’s Made to Measure bespoke service will also be available, which allows shoppers to choose from more than 4,000 fabrics to create curtains, blinds and accessories. Expert in-store advisors will be on hand to help provide customers with advice.

The new store will also stock products from favourite household names such as Dorma, Fogarty, Joseph Joseph and Brabantia, plus new designs from Dunelm’s own exclusive Elements and Hotel brands.

To find out more, visit http://www.dunelm.com/