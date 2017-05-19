Man charged with death by careless driving appears in court

A Haywards Heath man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man in Guildford in August last year, said police.

Mark O’Donnell, 22, died on Saturday August 20, when he was hit by a car in Portsmouth Road, near to the junction with Turnham Close, added police.

Sean Denham, 48, of Allen Road, Haywards Heath, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 16).

He has been charged with death by careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report an accident, said police.

He has been bailed to next appear at Guildford Crown Court on June 13.

