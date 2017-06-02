Man completes 100-mile wheelchair push

A Hassocks man has pushed himself 100 miles from London to Brighton in his wheelchair in a bid to raise money for charity.

Ian Maskell, an architect, suffered a neck injury whilst cycling with friends in Ditchling in 2013.

Ian Maskell completes his journey. Picture: Ian Maskell

He was paralysed from the chest down and received financial, physical and psychological support from a number of charities.

On Tuesday, May 23, Ian crossed the finishing line on Brighton seafront near to the i360.

He said: “I started my London Eye to Brighton i360 jouney on May 6 and pushed myself for 14 days with a couple of rest days before getting over the line.

“It was harder than I had expected but it was good fun and a very interesting trip.

Ian on Brighton seafront. Picture: Ian Maskell

“There was a minor hiccup along the way though when on one day I got some sun cream in my eye and couldn’t see.

“I sorted it out and carried on pushing before it started to pour with rain and sun cream ran into my other eye.

“My friend was helping me at the time and said he couldn’t see either because he had his hood up to shield from the heavy rain.

“We had a few technical issues with the wheelchair as well which slowed me down.”

Ian was given hospitality tickets for the i360. Picture: Ian Maskell

In total, Ian has raised more than £7,000 for the charities Architects Benevolent Society, Aspire, Back-Up and The Spinal Injuries Association.

He added: “These charities helped me out when I suffered my injury so I wanted to give something back.

“People have ben so generous with their donations and I have raised far more than I had expected.

“Amazingly, the architects of both the London Eye and the Brighton i360 paired up to donate £360 after hearing I had finished.”

Ian chose the London Eye and the Brighton i360 as his starting and finishing points due to his architectural interest in modern structures.

His friends and family turned out to cheer him over the line before they were all given tickets to go up the i360.

Ian said: “We got a whole bunch of tickets to go up the i360 in hospitality which was great.

“The whole trip was great fun and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

If you would like to donate to Ian’s bid, there is still time by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com/London2Brightonbywheelchair.