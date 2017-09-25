Man flown to hospital after being ‘trampled by cow’

A man was airlifted to hospital after he was ‘trampled by a cow’ in a field in Devil’s Dyke, the ambulance service has said.

Paramedics along with members of the Hazard Area Response Team (HART) and the Air Ambulance were called to the incident just before 9am on Sunday (September 24).

A spokesman for the ambulance service said the man suffered head injuries and was treated at the scene.

He was flown to the to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further checks.