Man’s body found on farm

The body of a man has been discovered on a Mid Sussex farm.

Police said a man working on farmland off the A273 London Road, between Hassocks and Burgess Hill, discovered a body in a wooded area on May 31.

The remains were those of a middle age man and a post mortem has taken place, officers added.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Because of its condition it has not been possible to establish a cause of death.

“Detailed forensic research continues and we are following lines of enquiry from material found with the remains which could help lead to identification.

“There are currently no suspicious circumstances and the death is being treated as unexplained.”

