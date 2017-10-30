Man’s jaw broken in town centre attack

A man ended up with a fractured jaw after being punched in the face following a row with another man riding a child’s bike in Crawley town centre.

Police say the attack happened when the 37-year-old victim was walking along the High Street near Asda at about 12.45am on Thursday October 19 and spotted a younger man riding a bicycle ‘which appeared much too small for him.’

Following an exchange of words, the cyclist punched the victim to the face, causing him to fall to the floor, fracturing his jaw.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white male, around 19-years-old, about 5’8”, of large build, wearing a grey tracksuit.

“Following the incident, he rode off towards the railway crossing on Brighton Road.

“Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 44 of 19/10.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”