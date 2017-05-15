Man taken to hospital with head injuries after industrial incident

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after suffering head injuries in an industrial incident, according to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

A spokesman for SECAmb said ambulance crews were called to an industrial estate in Folders Lane East, in Hassocks, just before 4pm on Wednesday (May 10).

The spokesman added: “We received calls of an industrial incident and send two cars and one road ambulance.

“Our crews were assisted by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance (KSS) at the scene.

“The man aged approximately in his 50s was suffering from a head injury and was treated before being taken by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“Crews left the scene at about 5pm.”

A spokesman for KSS confirmed they were called to the incident at 3.49pm.

They assisted ambulance crews before the patient was taken to hospital, according to the spokesman.