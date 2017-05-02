Man to push himself 100 miles for charity

A Mid Sussex man who is paralysed from the chest down is planning to push himself 100 miles from London to Brighton in his wheelchair in a bid to raise money for charity.

Ian Maskell, an architect from Hassocks, suffered a neck injury whilst cycling with friends in Ditchling in 2013.

He was paralysed from the chest down and received financial, physical and psychological support from a number of charities.

Ian has currently raised over £3,500 for the charities Architects Benevolent Society, Aspire, Back-Up and The Spinal Injuries Association and hopes to increase this to £6,000.

He said: “These charities have been brilliant at a time of crisis in my life and their support has been vital for me and my family.

“I have decided to push myself from London to Brighton as I used to cycle this route for the British Heart Foundation before my injury.”

Ian will be setting off from the London Eye on May 6 and hopes to complete the 100 miles, to the Brighton i360, in about a week.

He added: “I am going to give myself ten days to complete the trip but would love to get it done in a week.

“The pushing will be completely down to me and the only support I will get is to prevent me from falling out of my chair on hills.

“I have chosen the London Eye and the Brighton i360 as starting and finishing points because of my background in architecture and these interesting builds.”

Ian will be updating his progress on his Instagram page London 2 Brighton by wheelchair.

If you would like to donate to Ian’s attempt, click here.