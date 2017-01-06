Man who died after falling from flat window named

A man who died after falling from a window of a flat in Haywards Heath on Tuesday (January 3) has been named locally as Richard Peel, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the flat in Stockwell Court in Sussex Road at 1.40pm.

Police said the 30-year-old who lived in St Edmunds Road, Haywards Heath, was reported to have fallen from a window of a flat onto the pavement at the junction with Gower Road.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “The man was attended to by ambulance crew but sadly he died at the scene shortly afterwards. At this stage the incident is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

The police spokesman confirmed the matter had been passed to the coroner’s officer.

An air ambulance attended the scene in an attempt to save Mr Peel, however he was found in a ‘fatal’ condition, a spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed.

